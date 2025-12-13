[ Bengia Ajum ]

AALO, 12 Dec: Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the alleged espionage case registered by the Itanagar police. The arrests were made from different parts of the state – one from Changlang district and another from West Siang district. The Itanagar police had recently arrested two persons for reportedly spying in Arunachal Pradesh for Pakistani handlers.

The duo, identified as Nazir Ahmad Malik and Sabir Ahmed Mir, both residents of Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir, were arrested on 21 November after police received credible information about their possible involvement in espionage activities.

Nazir was detained first from Ganga village, and based on the information he provided, Sabir Ahmed Mir was arrested from Abotani Colony on the same day.

According to sources, the duo had been sharing vital information about Army movements and installations in Arunachal with their Pakistani handlers through a Telegram channel.

On Thursday, the West Siang police arrested one Hilal Ahmed, also from Kupwara district, from a shop here, based on information shared by the Itanagar police.

A police source informed that Hilal Ahmed has been handed over to the Itanagar police, as directed by the authorities. He further informed that the suspect had come to Aalo on 25 November and was running a cloth shop at the trade fair in Old Market, Aalo.

Changlang police arrested one Gulam Md Mir from Miao on Thursday night. He also belongs to Kupwara. With this, the total number of people arrested in the case has risen to four.

Meanwhile, IGP Chukhu Apa said this is a national security issue and urged everyone to wait for the completion of the investigation.