[ Indu Chukhu ]

KIMIN, 12 Dec: A woman identified as Takio (Tarh) Yapa (45) died at the community health centre (CHC) here in Papum Pare district on Wednesday, allegedly due to medical negligence.

The family has alleged that there was no on-duty emergency medical officer at the CHC when the woman was brought in for treatment.

According to the FIR lodged by the husband of the deceased on Wednesday, his wife suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious, because of which she was rushed to the CHC. However, it said, no doctor was available at the CHC, but only a nurse who could not stabilise the patient.

The FIR mentions that the on-duty emergency medical officer’s phone number was switched off. In the absence of a medical officer, the family members had to perform CPR to revive the woman, but to no avail.

The FIR alleged dereliction of duty leading to lack of timely medical treatment and unavailability of medical officers leading to the death.

Dr Tarh Loth, elder son of the deceased, informed that on 10 December, his mother had breathing issues during a self-help group meeting at another individual’s home. He informed that there was not a single doctor present at the CHC when the patient was brought in, other than two nurses who gave CPR.

“This kind of incident should be an eye-opener for the medical staff at the CHC, and should not be repeated,” he said.

Currently, there are only three doctors at the Kimin CHC – one for allopathy, one dental and one AYUSH doctor. The MO in-charge of the CHC is a dentist.

According to a Supreme Court ruling, allopathy doctors are required to perform emergency treatment and provide trauma care and assist in complicated surgeries, none of which can be performed by non-allopathy doctors or those with expertise in AYUSH.

During emergency cases, only an allopathic doctor can perform treatment, as non-allopathy (AYUSH) doctors are not trained or legally permitted to perform complex emergency procedures in allopathic hospitals.

A former medical officer of the CHC informed that the centre lacks specialist doctors. Till date no specialist doctor has been posted either at the Kimin CHC and PHC, nor at the Kakoi PHC, which is 21 km away from Kimin town. However, the Kakoi PHC has two allopathy medical officers.

He said that the CHC is in dire need of a dedicated pediatrician and a gynaecologist.

Meanwhile, the police informed that preliminary inquiry is being conducted and the FIR has not yet been registered as the matter is still under investigation.

On 4 December, Health & Family Welfare Secretary Vivek HP, citing the high court order vide WP (C) No 148/2025, observed that AYUSH doctors while performing emergency duty need not prescribe allopathic medicines but remain confined to what they are trained for as per the National Commission of Homeopathy Act, 2020 and the National Commission of Indian System of Medicine Act, 2020.

The secretary further stated that it would be in the interest of the general public if parallel allopathy medical officers are posted in places requiring medical emergency duties, along with AYUSH medical officers.

Meanwhile, Papum Pare District Medical Officer Dr Rina Ronya denied any medical negligence, but acknowledged that there is a lack of doctors at the CHC.