[ Bengia Ajum ]

LAILIANG, 12 Dec: A team comprising NDRF personnel along with Army and BRTF officials managed to retrieve six bodies out of the 17 located so far from the accident site here in Anjaw district.

The operation to retrieve the remaining bodies and to locate the four missing labourers will resume on Saturday morning. The accident site lies in a deep gorge, making the rescue operation extremely difficult and dangerous.

Altogether, 21 labourers who were travelling from Tinsukia in Assam to Chaglagam for work met with an accident on Monday night.

Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin informed this daily that the retrieved bodies have been shifted to the district hospital in Hayuliang for medical formalities. “After the necessary formalities, the bodies will be handed over to the respective relatives of the deceased for transportation to their native places,” informed DC Kojin.

The search and rescue operation is expected to take a few more days due to the challenging terrain at the accident site.

On Friday, a team from Assam, including its Art & Culture Minister Bimal Borah and Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kisan, visited the accident site and reviewed the search and rescue operation. They are currently stationed at Hayuliang to oversee the progress. Local MLA and Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul accompanied them during the visit to the accident site.

The accident reportedly took place on Monday night, but it came to light only on Wednesday when an injured person managed to reach the BRTF camp and informed the authorities. The injured person, identified as 22-year-old Budheswar Deep, has been evacuated to the Tinsukia Medical College Hospital in Assam for further treatment. Despite being severely injured, he managed to crawl up to the road from the deep gorge. His condition is stated to be stable, and he is making a slow recovery.

The labourers were travelling from Tinsukia in Assam to Chaglagam on a truck when their vehicle plunged into the deep gorge.