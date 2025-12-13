Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 12 Dec: Election campaign for the municipal body here in East Siang district is reaching its peak as the contesting candidates are conducting rigorous poll campaigns at their respective wards.

Apart from the ruling BJP, opposition Congress (INC), People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), and independent candidates are contesting the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC) poll.

A total of 21 candidates, including 11 women, are contesting the municipal poll. Among the contesting candidates, eight are of the BJP and the PPA, three are of the Congress (INC), and two are independent candidates.

As per observations, the ruling BJP is facing a tough contest from the PPA and the INC in the civic body poll. The BJP is facing a straight fight with the PPA in Wards 2, 3, 4 and 7, while triangular contests are expected in Wards 1, 5 and 6 of the PMC.

PMC chief councillor Okiam Moyong Borang is again standing from Ward 2, and she is facing a straight fight with the PPA’s Mem Tamut.

Deputy chief councillor Rebeka Panyang Megu, who is contesting from Ward 4, is facing a straight contest from Kamin Lego, a new face in the election.

Two other councillors – Okeng Tayeng (BJP) and Ponung Saring Radeng (INC) – are also contesting the civic body poll and facing contests with the INC, PPA and independent candidates.

Former East Siang DCC (Congress) president Oni Tamuk, who was earlier elected as anchal samiti chairperson (Bogong-II) is also contesting from Ward 8 as an independent candidate, posing stiff challenge to his veteran opponents.

Tamuk is famous for initiating development of drains in the township and for getting rid of stagnant water, using his human resource and machines.

The election authority has set up 12 polling stations for the PMC poll, and is making all necessary arrangements to conduct a smooth voting process.

There are at total of 12,373 municipal voters, including 6,182 males and 6,191 females, for the PMC poll.