ITANAGAR, 12 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday said that the state has recorded “remarkable improvement in learning outcomes,” with the latest Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report placing it at the 17th position among 36 states and union territories.

Khandu described the improvement as a “clear sign that education reforms are delivering results” in the state.

“We have moved out of the bottom 10 with remarkable improvement in learning outcomes. Overall rank 17th out of 36. A clear sign that education reforms are delivering results!” he said in a post on X, expressing optimism over the state’s education trajectory.

The CM highlighted that Arunachal’s performance in language learning at the middle and secondary levels has shown significant progress.

“Our Parakh 2024 scores in Grade 6 and Grade 9 (language) have surpassed national averages and outperformed our own past records. A true milestone in our journey of educational transformation,” he said.

Calling the achievement a collective success, Khandu extended his appreciation to the education community.

“Gratitude to all teachers, students, parents, and education officials who are making this mission a reality,” he added.

The Parakh 2024 assessment reflects improvements across multiple grades, with Arunachal ranking 12th in Grade 9, 14th in Grade 6, and 24th in Grade 3, indicating upward trends driven by ongoing education reforms under the state’s vision of Shiksit Arunachal, Viksit Arunachal 2029.

Officials at the state Education Department said the latest rankings strengthen the momentum of the government’s comprehensive reforms aimed at enhancing foundational learning, upgrading infrastructure, and improving the quality of teaching and assessments across the state. (PTI)