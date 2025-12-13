PASIGHAT, 12 Dec: The 96th birth anniversary of late Dr Daying Ering, the architect of modern Arunachal Pradesh, was celebrated at Daying Ering Statue Square near Siang guest house here in East Siang district on Thursday.

The programme was organised by the Daying Ering Heritage Portal (DEHP) under the aegis of the Himalayan Tribal Heritage Society (HTHS), headed by chairman Taring Tabi.

Participating in the programme, Pasighat MLA Tapi Darang, Adi Belt Members Village Council Authority (ABMVCA) president Dr Takeng Taggu, DEHP/HTHS chairman Taring Tabi, and DHEP adviser Kenyom Dabi recalled the role of visionary leader Dr Ering in shaping the democratic and administrative framework of Arunachal.

The celebration highlighted his contributions, terming him a statesman, reformer, and fatherly figure of modern Arunachal. It stressed the need for recognising Dr Ering’s birth anniversary as a state holiday, and the importance of installing his statues across key locations in the state as a mark of respect.

Earlier, the celebration started with a prayer delivered by Obang Taruk, invoking blessings for the event and honouring Dr Ering. Floral tributes were paid to the statue of Dr Ering by the dignitaries present on the occasion.

IFCSAP president Dr Tajom Tasung, Tirki Manmong Society president Dr Tapi Ering, public leaders Daniel Gao and Tamat Gamoh, senior citizens, community representatives, youth leaders, students of Daying Ering Middle English School, social workers, and members of the public attended the celebration. (DIPRO)