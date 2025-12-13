ZIRO, 12 Dec: A preparatory meeting for the nationwide campaign ‘Prashashan Gaon Ki Ore’ 2025, to be observed during the Good Governance Week from 19 to 25 December, was convened here on Friday by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme.

Chairing the meeting, the DC highlighted the aims and objectives of the campaign, reiterating the government’s commitment to responsive, transparent and citizen-friendly governance. She informed that the district administration will organise special camps across the district to resolve public grievances and ensure improved service delivery at the grassroots level.

District Planning Officer Joram Tatum presented the detailed layout of the weeklong programme. For efficient coordination, he grouped related departments for joint activities. Key groupings included Department of Education with Department of Tax, Excise & Narcotics for drug awareness programmes among students; Department of PHED with DUDA for garbage management and sanitation awareness campaigns; Departments of Skill Development, Industry, Textile & Handicrafts, and ArSRLM for skill development and entrepreneurship promotion among rural youths; and banks and the post office to create awareness among rural people about various saving and insurance schemes and encouraging financial literacy and security.

The meeting was attended by Superintendent of Police Keni Bagra, administrative officers, and HoDs. (DIPRO)