GUWAHATI, 12 Dec: A special investigation team (SIT) probing into the death of singer Zubeen Garg on Friday charged four accused with murder in its chargesheet filed in a Guwahati court.

The accused are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta, lawyers said.

Shyamkanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, which was attended by Garg in Singapore, where he died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in the sea on 19 September.

Garg’s cousin and suspended Assam Police officer Sandipan Garg has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder in the over 3,500-page chargesheet submitted at the chief judicial magistrate’s court earlier in the day, the lawyers said.

The Assam government had constituted the SIT, led by Special DGP M P Gupta, to investigate into the singer’s death.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had claimed in the recently concluded assembly session that Garg’s death was ”plain and simple murder.”

The Singapore Police Force (SPF), carrying out an independent investigation into Garg’s death, had said in a statement that preliminary probe has not indicated any foul play, and that the investigations may take up to another three months. (PTI)