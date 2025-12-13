[ Bengia Ajum ]

DAPORIJO, 12 Dec: The NHPC has issued an order stating that its office in Upper Subansiri district will remain closed until further notice.

In the order, it cited multiple reasons for temporarily closing the office and suspending all operations in the district. The NHPC has been awarded the 1,605 mw Subansiri Upper Hydroelectric Project (SUHEP) in Upper Subansiri district.

The NHPC informed that the decision has been taken in view of the cancellation of the environmental public hearing for the SUHEP. The public hearing, scheduled for Friday, was cancelled after the All Tagin Students’ Union (ATSU) called a bandh opposing it. However, the bandh was withdrawn after the district administration agreed to postpone the hearing to a later date.

The first hearing had also been cancelled on 28 October following a similar bandh called by the ATSU. The hydropower giant stated in the order that the current situation has created an atmosphere not conducive to the implementation of its project in the district.

Considering the gravity of the protests, the safety of employees, and the overall administrative difficulties, the NHPC said that it has decided to close down its office until further notice. All field activities, project-related movements, and official engagements related to the SUHEP have also been suspended until further orders.

The NHPC further stated that it will reconsider its position regarding the future course of action for the implementation of the project, keeping in view the prevailing situation.

Meanwhile, Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo informed that the environmental public hearing was not cancelled but only postponed. The ATSU, along with several other groups, has opposed the SUHP, claiming that it will displace a significant number of villages and trigger demographic changes in tribal and indigenous areas. They have demanded immediate cancellation of the proposed SUHEP.

The NHPC has shut down its temporary office in Sippi.