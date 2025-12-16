[ Bengia Ajum ]

LAILIANG, 15 Dec: The Anjaw district administration has called off the search operation following a confirmation received from the senior superintendent of police, Tinsukia (Assam), that 21 labourers, including a driver, had boarded the truck which met with an accident here in Anjaw district.

A total of 20 bodies have been recovered from the accident site, while the lone survivor is undergoing treatment in Tinsukia.

Initially, it was believed that 22 people, including the driver, were on the truck. After receiving confirmation from the Tinsukia police, the district administration called off the search mission on Monday. Further, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team deployed for the search and rescue has been released from duty by the administration.

Talking to this daily, Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin informed that the NDRF, 9th Madras Regiment, BRTF and the district administration, along with other supporting agencies, conducted the entire operation in a coordinated manner. He expressed gratitude to everyone for conducting such an operation in a smooth manner despite the challenging nature of the mission.

A total of 20 labourers lost their lives after the truck they were travelling on plunged into a deep gorge while en route to Chaglagam from Tinsukia in Assam.

The accident reportedly took place on the night of 8 December, but it came to light only on 10 December when the injured person managed to reach a BRTF camp and inform the authorities. The injured person, identified as 22-year-old Budheswar Deep, was evacuated to the Tinsukia Medical College Hospital in Assam for further treatment. He is currently recovering. The bodies of all 20 labourers have been handed over to their relatives.

Further, the Tinsukia police have arrested two persons for allegedly trafficking labourers to Anjaw. The arrested individuals have been identified as Md Sirajul Ahmed, a contractor, and Sairuddin Ali, a head mason. The duo also belongs to Tinsukia district.