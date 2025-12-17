ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Aturto – Arunachal Pradesh’ professional mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion -will organise Aturto 3.3 on 21 December at Sango Avenue here on 21 December.

The event is part of Aturto’s ongoing effort to promote MMA in the state and provide a platform for local and national fighters.

The main event of Aturto 3.3 will be the featherweight championship bout between Nilesh Chaudhary from Rajasthan/New Delhi and Kon Jarbin from Arunachal. The fight will decide Aturto’s first featherweight champion, with a prize purse of Rs 5 lakh.

Nilesh Chaudhary, originally from Jaipur and currently training in New Delhi, impressed at Aturto 3.0 with a first-round submission win. Known for his strong grappling skills and calm approach inside the cage, he enters the title fight unbeaten.

Kon Jarbin, fighting out of Team Illegal, is one of Arunachal’s emerging MMA fighters. He gained attention after a first-round TKO win at Aturto 3.0 and has progressed through the featherweight matches to earn a place in the final. He will be competing in front of his home crowd.

The co-main event will feature a flyweight bout between Sandeep Baghel (Shubham’s MMA) and Nisham Waii (Team Illegal). Both fighters are known for fast-paced performances, and the matchup is expected to be highly competitive.

Other fights on the card

# Lightweight: Jatin Choudhary (Crosstrain) vs Yumter Taipodia (Team Illegal)

# Flyweight (K-1 rules): Fazal Jamil (Supremacy) vs Donbok Nongrum (TR)

# Bantamweight: Prashant Jha (Gorilla Combat) vs Chourajit Laishram (WC)

Semi-professional bouts

# Bantamweight: Pankaj Das (Dojang) vs Kamjo Taku (Abra)

# Strawweight: Dipanjali Mishra (Roy MMA) vs Tana Lusiya (Shwkhaw)

# Flyweight: Tuting Sonam (Waii Shwkhaw) vs Tulu Kina (GV)

# Bantamweight: Nobojit Dey (WE) vs Thangu Mili (TR)

# Flyweight: Vikash Gupta (Dojang) vs Lamgu Nilo (GV)

Aturto 3.3 will feature fighters from Arunachal and other parts of the country, and aims to encourage young athletes to take up MMA as a serious sport.