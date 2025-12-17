ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: The union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) included the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) work in its recent publication, ‘Mountains of Change: Transforming Waste Management in Hilly Areas’.

This booklet, part of the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 initiative, gathers successful methods for waste handling in India’s mountainous zones, aiming to share these models nationally. The YMCR’s inclusion highlights a community solution that functions effectively where standard city services might struggle.

The ministry’s report specifically details how the YMCR, often in collaboration with local bodies, educational institutions, and self-help groups, has mobilised hundreds of volunteers to tackle the state’s acute waste crisis.

Key aspects of the YMCR initiative mentioned in the publication include specific actions, such as the massive drive on the Yagamso river, where volunteers successfully removed approximately 12 tonnes of garbage from a mere one-kilometre stretch.

Beyond physical cleanups, the YMCR introduced door-to-door IEC campaign on waste segregation in various settlements to address the issue at its origin -a crucial step for sustainable waste management in the hills.

A core component of its strategy is continuous public education and awareness campaigns to foster a lasting sense of environmental responsibility among citizens, linking river health to the right to a quality life under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The YMCR has also actively engaged with the state government, pushing for robust policies like a dedicated ‘river protection act’ to ensure long-term conservation and legal backing for their efforts.

YMCR chairman SD Loda has emphasised that such grassroots initiatives, despite initial lack of official financial support, prove the power of collective action.

While the YMCR case study is the primary focus regarding citizen-led river rejuvenation, the MoHUA booklet broadly covers diverse solid waste management strategies from across the Himalayan states.

The report also highlights waste management efforts in Roing, the headquarters of Lower Dibang Valley district.

The text discusses the challenges specific to the town, which sits at the foothills of the Mishmi hills and is near flood-prone rivers.

The broader context of the booklet includes successful implementation of scientific waste management in other areas like North Lakhimpur, Assam, which offers a replicable model for Arunachal’s urban local bodies like Roing.

This recognition by the central government confirms the value of local environmentalists’ efforts and offers a clear plan for other hilly regions grappling with similar waste management problems, the organisation said in a press statement.