ITANAGAR, 16 Dec: Himalayan University (HU) here has been honoured with the ‘Pride of Nation Award-2025’ by Veterans India, recognising it as the best university of Arunachal Pradesh for its outstanding contributions to nationalism, patriotism, and nation-building initiatives beyond academics.

The award was conferred following the recommendation of a distinguished five-member jury led by a retired chief justice of a high court, according to an HU release.

“The recognition acknowledges the university’s impactful initiatives in youth empowerment, leadership development,

community service, and value-based education, which promote national unity and social responsibility,” the release said.

Receiving the honour, representatives of HU reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to holistic education that integrates academic excellence with national values and social engagement.

“This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the university’s journey and reinforces its role in contributing meaningfully to nation-building through education, service, and leadership,” the release added.

The award ceremony was held on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on 16 December at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi, in collaboration with AICTE, NBA, AIU, and EPSI. The event was attended by Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, along with several eminent dignitaries from national educational and regulatory bodies.