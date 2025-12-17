NEW DELHI, 16 Dec: Itanagar Circle Defence Estates Officer (DEO) Gokul Mahajan has been awarded the prestigious Raksha Mantri Award-2025 for his exemplary service, outstanding professional dedication, and significant contributions to management and development of defence land and record management.

The award was conferred by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Raksha Mantri Awards for Excellence-2025 ceremony on 16 December in New Delhi.

Mahajan has earlier been conferred three national awards by the president of India for his outstanding contributions in cantonment management and development.