ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The geography department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organised a two-day workshop on GIS and remote sensing, which concluded on Saturday.

Themed ‘Harnessing GIS and remote sensing for sustainable development: A practical application in geographical research’, the workshop was aimed at strengthening both conceptual understanding and practical skills in GIS and remote sensing, with special emphasis on their applications in geographical and environmental research.

The programme was structured over two days. The first day focused on foundational concepts such as GIS fundamentals, digitisation, geo-referencing, and spatial data handling. The second day emphasised advanced applications, hands-on problem-solving sessions, and an introduction to emerging trends, including the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in spatial analysis.

The technical sessions were conducted by Shiv Mihu, who has an MA in geography from the University of Mumbai. His expert lectures and practical demonstrations provided valuable insights into both theoretical and applied aspects of GIS and remote sensing, enriching the learning experience of the participants.

Fifty participants, including students, research scholars, and faculty members, attended the workshop in both offline and online modes.

Participants represented various higher educational institutions across Arunachal Pradesh, including DNGC, Itanagar; Government College, Bomdila; Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat; Neelam Taram Government College, Yachuli; Indira Gandhi Government College, Tezu; Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi; Government College, Doimukh (Midpu); Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang; and Wangcha Rajkumar Government College, Deomali. The diverse participation fostered meaningful academic interaction and enriched the overall deliberations.

The two-day workshop effectively achieved its intended objectives. The programme significantly enhanced the participants’ understanding of GIS and remote sensing tools, and underscored their vital role in sustainable development and geographical research.