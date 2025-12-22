Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: The new team of the Nyishi Nyidung Mwngjwng Rallung (NNMR), formerly known as the Nyishi Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society, was sworn in at the Nyedar Namlo here on Sunday.

Prof Nabam Nakha Hina and Dr Tassar Tania took oath as the new president and secretary, respectively.

On the occasion, believers of the indigenous faith belonging to the Nyishi community were present. Prominent citizens, including Nyishi Elite Society president Prof Tana Showren, former director of higher and technical education Dr Joram Begi, and others were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Hina said that everyone has to contribute their bit to safeguard the indigeneity of the Nyishi community which has been passed down for several generations.

“Our faith has been passed onto us by our forefathers, and it is our responsibility to keep it alive and pass it to the next generation,” said Prof Hina.

Further, indigenous faith believers face an uphill task to preserve the faith, he said. “We need support from every corner, including from the government, in this regard. We are not in battle against anyone, but just trying to protect and preserve our unique faith passed on to us by our forefathers,” he added.

In particular, he urged the older generation to guide and show the path to the younger generation.

On the occasion, an open house discussion was held,during which members shared their views on how to safeguard the indigenous faith.