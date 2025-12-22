[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, 21 Dec: As the dust settled over the fiercely contested zilla parishad elections in Changlang district, Vijaynagar valley witnessed the writing of a new political chapter – one etched with hope, resilience and the quiet triumph of democratic will.

Defying entrenched political equations and prevailing assumptions, Bhagat Chetry emerged victorious to become the first Gorkha zilla parishad member (ZPM) of Vijaynagar, marking a moment of deep symbolic and political significance.

Political observers and senior leaders based in Miao township had sensed an undercurrent of change in the air, but the final verdict surpassed speculation. Chetry not only won the much-talked-about Vijaynagar zilla parishad seat but did so with clarity, conviction and a decisive mandate.

In a contest featuring five candidates and intense campaigning, Chetry rose above party lines and communal narratives to claim the people’s trust.

Out of a total of 3,350 votes cast, Indian National Congress candidate Atibosa Yobin secured 131 votes, while BJP candidate Ngiyonu Yobin polled 918 votes. Among the three independent contenders, Chetry emerged far ahead with 1,522 votes. Manjil Thakuri got 35 votes, while Ngwayoja Yobin bagged 698 votes. With a comfortable winning margin of 606 votes, Chetry was declared elected, heralding the arrival of a young and determined voice in local governance.

In a valley where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party enjoys a substantial support base, it was no small feat to defeat an official ruling BJP candidate.

Chetry’s victory, achieved as an independent candidate, speaks volumes about the evolving political consciousness of Changlang district and reflects a broader yearning for inclusive leadership. It is a reminder that grassroots democracy still holds the power to surprise, to challenge, and to renew. Beyond numbers and margins, this victory carries emotional and social weight.

For decades, relations between the Gorkha and Yobin communities in Vijaynagar, the district’s easternmost administrative circle, have often been strained, scarred by mistrust and misunderstanding sown by a handful of divisive voices. Though the two communities have lived side by side, sharing land, labour and livelihood, shadows of discord occasionally clouded their coexistence.

Chetry’s election stands as a gentle yet firm rebuttal to such divisions. It is a people’s verdict against hatred and a collective step towards reconciliation. His win has the potential to soften hardened perceptions and open new pathways of dialogue, cooperation and mutual respect. In the quiet celebration of this victory lies the promise of healing.

Chetry credited his success to the understanding and unity of the electorates.

“Without the support of Yobin voters, I could have never won this election. This victory belongs to everyone. I thank both Gorkha and Yobin communities for placing their faith in me,” he said.

Chetry had gone to the polls carrying a simple yet powerful slogan – peace, change, and communal harmony. The slogan was not merely an electoral catchphrase but a commitment he reiterated after his victory. He pledged to work tirelessly to bridge the widening social gaps and to foster an atmosphere of trust and cooperation in the valley.

Chetry affirmed his willingness to work in close coordination with local MLA Kamlung Mossang to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes.

“Nearly 90 percent of the gram panchayat members in the valley belong to the BJP,” he noted.

“I will take everyone into confidence. Development must rise above political affiliations. State and centrally-sponsored schemes should reach every deserving household,” he said.

Expressing optimism about the future, Chetry said he believes Yobin leaders will repose trust in him and extend full cooperation for the greater good of Vijaynagar valley. His approach, marked by inclusivity and consultation, signals a leadership style rooted in consensus rather than confrontation.

In a gesture reflecting his commitment to unity, Chetry announced plans to convene a public meeting after Christmas, where all elected gram panchayat members along with elders and representatives from both Gorkha and Yobin communities will be invited. The proposed gathering, he said, would serve as a platform for collective dialogue and a reaffirmation of shared responsibility towards peace and development.

Chetry extended gratitude to the electorates for ensuring a peaceful and democratic election process. He expressed hope that the state government, the district administration, the Changlang zilla parishad, the Singpho and Tangsa societies, and all communities and departments would lend their support in reshaping the developmental narrative of Vijaynagar.

“This valley has immense potential. Together, we can transform Vijaynagar into a symbol of harmony and progress,” Chetry said.