ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik exhorted NCC cadets to imbibe the ‘nation first’ spirit in both thought and action, reminding them that true service to the country begins with character, commitment, and a sense of responsibility.

Interacting with the cadets on the sidelines of the Himalayan University’s convocation on Saturday, Parnaik motivated them to practice the highest standards of discipline, nurture unwavering determination, and cultivate perseverance and self-motivation in every sphere of life.

Altogether 272 NCC cadets are participating in the combined annual training camp (CATC) at HU, being conducted by the 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion National Cadet Corps (NCC) under the aegis of the NCC group headquarters, Tezpur (Assam).

Advising the cadets to take utmost pride in their roots, rich cultural heritage, and the nation, the governor called upon them to embrace life with ambition and fearlessness, lead by example, and contribute meaningfully to the progress and unity of the nation.

The governor visited the NCC stall and took a keen interest in the displays and presentations showcasing the achievements of 1 Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC.

1 Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion Commanding Officer, Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, briefed the governor on the activities and achievements of the NCC, and outlined that the CATC camp aims to foster camaraderie, discipline, and nationalism through physical training, drills, yoga, battle craft, firing practice, sports, and leadership-building activities, complemented by creative engagements and motivational sessions to promote confidence, holistic development, and responsible citizenship among the cadets.

Three associate NCC officers and 12 Army instructors are actively involved in imparting training during the 10-day CATC, which started on 13 December. (Lok Bhavan)