ITANAGAR, 21 Dec: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has underscored the state’s immense eco and adventure tourism potential after experiencing an exhilarating river-rafting expedition on the mighty Dibang river at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district, along with former chief minister Mukut Mithi.

Sharing his experience in a social media post, Mein described rafting the Dibang as “an experience of raw power, pristine forests, and pure adventure.”

He said that the river reflects the untamed spirit and immense ecotourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the thrilling rapids and breathtaking scenery make the Dibang one of the most compelling adventure destinations in the region.

Recalling the expedition with Mithi, Mein said rafting through the river’s dramatic landscape was “truly unforgettable,” and invited visitors to experience the unique adventure firsthand.

“Adventure awaits in Arunachal. When in Dambuk, one cannot miss the thrill and raw beauty of the mighty Dibang river, best experienced through an exhilarating river-rafting adventure,” he said.

Emphasising the broader vision behind promoting adventure tourism, the deputy chief minister said the government is strengthening its commitment to boost responsible adventure activities that create sustainable livelihoods for local communities while preserving the state’s rich natural heritage.

“We are committed to promoting adventure tourism in a way that benefits local people and safeguards our environment,” Mein said. (PTI)