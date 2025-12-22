RONO HILLS, 21 Dec: The faculty of physical education and sports sciences at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here recently hosted a three-day international conference on ‘Emerging trends in sports sciences & high performance-2025’.

The event brought together leading researchers, professionals, and practitioners from India and abroad to discuss the latest innovations and research in sports sciences.

RGU Vice-Chancellor Prof SK Nayak emphasised the importance of translating scientific findings into practical applications for sports development and athlete welfare.

The keynote address was delivered by Dr Tom Smahon from Singapore University of Social Sciences.

The inaugural session featured addresses from university officials and showcased technological advancements in sports performance analysis.

Over the course of the conference, the participants engaged in technical and plenary sessions, covering topics such as sports biomechanics, exercise physiology, psychological interventions, nutrition, data analytics, and technology-driven training.

Notably, 274 research papers were presented, reflecting the vibrant research activity and innovative approaches in the field.

The sessions also explored the integration of wearable sensors, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality in athlete training and performance monitoring.

Awards were presented for the best research paper and the best presenter. The award for the best presenter went to Heta Meto of Don Bosco College, Jollang.

The organisers stated in a release that excellence in sports is an indicator of the nation’s overall development, progress, and influence on the global stage. The release said that high-performing nations have used modern science and knowledge system to enhance their medal tallies, and that sports science is one such emerging subject wherein the nations around the globe use the subject for acquiring both theoretical aspect and practical skills in understanding the science behind elite and high performance.

The organisers expressed hope that the conference’s recommendations would shape future strategies for enhancing sports performance through science and technology.

The conference was organised under the patronage of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and the North Eastern Council.