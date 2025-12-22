NIRJULI, 21 Dec: The Nirjuli police arrested a suspected drug peddler from the Thursday Market area here on Saturday and seized approximately 16.49 grams of heroin, concealed in 13 vials, from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Asadul Islam, a resident of Bihpuria in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.

A case U/S 21(b) NDPS Act has been registered at the Nirjuli police station, and further investigation is in progress.

Acting on reliable information, the operation was launched by a police team led by Nirjuli PS OCInspector Tadu Hassang, along with SI Gopal Tokand Constables Bishal Newar, Hano Pai and Tamin Rai, under the supervision of Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed the concealment of heroin at his residence in Nirjuli-I, near the Dikrong river. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid at the disclosed location, and recovered heroin weighing approximately 16.49 grams.

On the same day, based on reliable information regarding peddling of heroin at C Sector, Naharlagun, a team of the Naharlagun police, led by OC Inspector K Dev, along with SI Vivek Linggi, Head Constable K Samyor, and Constables Sanu Raj, P Tari and W Lowang, under the supervision of Naharlagun SP Dr Nyelam Nega, launched an operation and apprehended a suspected drug peddler,identified as Karjo Bedi (21), a resident of Lekhi village.

During a search operation, the police seized two vials containing heroin weighing 2.30 grams from his possession.

During examination, the accused disclosed the concealment of additional heroin at his rented room located in Barapani. Accordingly, a search was conducted at the location in the presence of witnesses, which led to the recovery of 14 vials containing suspected heroin weighing 16.04 grams.

A case U/S 21(b)/27/29 NDPS Act has been registered at the Naharlagun police station and the accused has been arrested.