KHINJILI, 21 Dec: The three-day international seminar on ‘Interpreting cultures and traditions: Shifting the lens’ concluded at the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions, Cultures and Heritage [RIWATCH] here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Sunday.

The seminar achieved its objective of creating a platform for interpreting cultures and traditions from indigenous perspectives. The event generated momentum for continued collaboration among the participating institutions and laid the groundwork for future research initiatives focused on indigenous knowledge systems and cultural preservation, the RIWATCH informed in a release.

On the final day of the seminar, trustee of Pune-based Jnana Prabodhini, Prasant Divekar, delivered a session on ‘Indian knowledge system: Relevance to contemporary society’.

Divekar’s presentation explored how ancient Indian wisdom and traditions can help find solutions to modern challenges in education, healthcare, environmental conservation, and social organisation. His session sparked vigorous discussions on the applicability of traditional knowledge in addressing contemporary societal issues.

Resource person Divesh Pandit presented a session on ‘Introduction to the International Centre for Cultural Studies (ICCS),” outlining the vision, mission, and activities of the ICCS, which is dedicated to cross-cultural understanding and research.

His presentation highlighted opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange between Indian scholars and international researchers working on indigenous cultures.

Eight research papers were presented on the final day, bringing the total number of presentations across the three days to 46, representing diverse geographical regions, cultural contexts, and methodological approaches.

Addressing the valedictory function, former chief minister Mukut Mithi, who is a patron of the RIWATCH, applauded the research institute, under the stewardship of its Executive Director Vijay Swami, for carrying out excellent research and documentation work on the cultures and traditions of indigenous communities of Arunachal Pradesh and beyond.

Mithi also released a book titled Geo Heritage of Arunachal Pradesh, authored by Dr Somnath Sharma and Dr Sambhu Chakraborty, and published by the RIWATCH. The publication represents an important documentation of the geological and geographical heritage of Arunachal, exploring the intimate connections between landscape, ecology, and indigenous cultures.

RCMLS Centre Head Dr Mechek Sampar Awan presented a comprehensive report on the proceedings of the three-day seminar, highlighting key themes, insights, and recommendations that emerged from the various sessions and paper presentations.

The seminar was organised by the RIWATCH in association with the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies, Kolkata; Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh; the International Centre for Cultural Studies, USA; Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat; and the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh.