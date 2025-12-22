Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein recently reviewed the status of major hydropower projects, including Tawang I & II, Etalin, Demwe Lower, Naying, Kalai I & II, Hutong, Subansiri Upper, Kamala, and the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project.

The review is significant, given the renewed impetus being given to hydropower development. According to his office, special focus was placed on mega and large projects, notably Etalin (3,097 mw), Demwe Lower (1,750 mw), and Subansiri Upper (1,605 mw).

The government is also looking at the commissioning of the Gongri Hydroelectric Project, which is targeted for December 2029 and has been restored under the 2025 restoration policy. Several projects had earlier been stalled or terminated, but the government is keen to restart them, with the Gongri project (144 mw) being the first.

The restoration is being undertaken by M/s Patel Engineering Limited, with a 48-month completion timeline, which for now appears ambitious, given the track record of hydropower projects in the state.

Despite opposition in several pockets, the government views hydropower development as essential for sustainable growth and long-term energy security for Arunachal Pradesh. However, concerns remain that the push for hydropower has at times been hasty, with insufficient prior studies. Such studies are crucial in a state that is highly vulnerable to natural disasters, and their absence raises serious environmental and safety concerns.