LIKABALI, 21 Dec: As many as 138 athletes from 14 states of India are participating in the Paklu Taipodia Classic National Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, which was inaugurated by Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor here in Lower Siang district on Sunday.

Nyigyor termed the event historic, and urged the athletes and officials participating in the championship to bear with the lack of basic infrastructures as the district is at a nascent stage of evolution.

He urged the athletes to display their best performances and motivate the local youths. He expressed appreciation for Paklu Taipodia, who herself is an international bodybuilding champion, for facilitating the hosting of the event in the district.

Deputy Commissioner Rujjum Rakshap welcomed the participants from mainland India and appealed to them to “display the sport in its best form.” He further said that the theme of the championship, ‘Say no to drugs and yes to fitness’, itself speaks volumes of the message it would give to the youths.

The chief patron of the event, Yumpe Taipodia, said that “the local situation is not very conducive due to panchayat election,” and expressed hope that the event would be organised better in the future.

Paklu Taipodia Classic Championship founder Abhishek Kaushal hinted at making the championship the biggest championship in India in the future.

Meanwhile, Paklu Taipodia while acknowledging the support and patronage of the local MLA, district administration, Mita So Welfare Society and everyone involved, thanked everyone for making the event possible in her home district for the first time.

She called upon the athletes coming from all over India to explore the new district, display true sportsmanship spirit, motivate the youths, and spread the message of the theme of the championship. She appealed to the people of Arunachal Pradesh in general and Lower Siang district in particular to encourage, support and motivate the athletes.(DIPRO)