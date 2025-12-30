Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: Nagaland Tourism Minister Temjen Imna Along on Monday strongly reacted to war-mongering Bangladeshis’ provocative statements threatening that the Northeast would be forced to be separated from mainland India by attacking the ‘Chicken’s Neck’ corridor connecting the Northeast region to mainland India.

“There is no ‘Chicken’s Neck’ for us – this term is given by the media. We are strongly connected with India, and we are proud Indians,” the minister said.

He was responding to Bangladeshi activists who claim that the Northeast region would be separated from India by attacking the so-called Chicken’s Neck.

“We know Bangladesh’s intentions. If they dare to try anything, they should try us,” Along warned.

Along was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Atal Smriti Varsh observation, which he attended as the chief guest on Monday.

The minister further stated that not all Bangladeshis are bad, but “there are just some individuals making nonsensical and provocative statements, and they should refrain from doing so.”

The prominent Naga leader also reminded Bangladesh that it was India that liberated them from Pakistan in 1971. “How can they forget India’s role in their liberation movement?” he asked.

“As far as ‘chopping heads’ is concerned, they shouldn’t make loose statements. We are far better than Bangladeshis at it,” he added jokingly.