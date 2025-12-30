SINGAPORE, 29 Dec: A coroner’s inquiry into the death of Zubeen Garg will open in Singapore on 14 January, according to court records.

The hearing will be held at the State Courts, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

The police had previously said that their findings would be submitted to State Coroner Adam Nakhoda for the inquest.

Garg was 52 when he died in Singapore on 19 September, one day before he was scheduled to perform at a cultural festival.

The Singapore police previously said they had received a call for assistance at St John’s Island that day.

Garg was taken unconscious to hospital, where he died.

Garg, a popular singer from the Northeastern state of Assam, died while swimming in the sea off the Singapore island coast.

Singapore police said earlier this month that Garg’s death was still being investigated and that a coroner’s inquiry was scheduled for January and February, 2026.

The police have said that, based on investigations so far, they do not suspect any foul play in Garg’s death. The Singapore police had urged the public not to speculate on the singer’s death.

A coroner’s inquiry is a fact-finding process led by a coroner, who is a judicial officer, to establish how, when and where a deceased person died.

Under the Coroners Act, the coroner is not supposed to make any finding that ascribes criminal liability for the death.

Coroner’s inquiries are held in open court unless there is sufficient reason for the coroner not to do so. An inquiry may conclude in one day or take place over multiple days, according to the Channel report.

At the conclusion of an inquiry, the coroner will make findings as to the circumstances of the death. (PTI)