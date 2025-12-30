ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly (APLA) resolved to regularise the pending cases of excess expenditure for the financial years 1986-87 to 2009-10, and to adopt the prescribed monetary limits and norms for commenting on savings and excess expenditure in the appropriation accounts.

During its fifth sitting held here on Monday, the PAC discussed the long-pending cases of excess expenditure reflected in the appropriation accounts of the state government, as published by the comptroller and auditor general of India for the period from 1986-87 to 2009-10.

The committee also deliberated on the monetary limits and norms for commenting on savings and excess expenditure in the appropriation accounts, with inputs from the principal accountant general and the finance commissioner.

The sitting, chaired by MLA and PAC Chairman Dr Mohesh Chai, was attended by MLA Topin Ete (member), MLA Toko Tatung (member) APLA Secretary Tadar Meena, Principal Accountant General Vanlal Chuanga, and Finance Commissioner YW Ringu. (Speaker’s PR Cell)