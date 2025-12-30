YINGKIONG, 29 Dec: The credit-deposit (CD) ratio of Upper Siang district is stated to be low as per RBI guidelines and the banks in the district have been advised to expedite and strengthen their efforts in extending advances to improve the CD ratio in line with RBI norms.

Lead District Manager Bommar Riram said during a District Consultative Committee (DCC) and District Level Review Committee (DLRC) meeting here on Monday that the CD ratio of Upper Siang district stands at 22.39 percent, which is considerably low as per RBI guidelines.

During the meeting, Riram presented bank-wise performance reports covering the status of bank branches, ATMs, banking outlets, deposits, advances, and CD ratio.

The bank-wise progress under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana as on 30 June, 2025, along with the implementation status of various government flagship schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, Pradhan Mantri JanDhan Yojana, Kisan Credit Card, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swalambhan Yojana (2024-25), Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana (2024-25),

Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (2024-25), Atmanirbhar Pashu Palan Yojana (2024-25), and Atmanirbhar Matsya Palan Yojana (2024-25) were reviewed at the meeting.

The participants emphasised the need for proper scrutiny of beneficiaries’ applications and stressed on effective coordination and communication between banks and line departments to ensure timely and genuine benefits to eligible beneficiaries.

The meeting was chaired by SDO (HQ) Toni Mitkong, and was attended by members of the DCC, DLRC, and branch managers of the Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank, Apex Bank and State Bank of India. (DIPRO)