The state government has constituted a seven-member reverification committee to conduct physical reverification of all packages of the Lada-Sarli Frontier Highway in East Kameng district, covering Package 1 to 5.

Planned for completion in 2027, the Arunachal Frontier Highway, also known as NH 913, has been mired in controversy following alleged misappropriation of compensation funds exceeding Rs 130 crore. The total sanctioned amount for Packages 4 and 5 of the project was Rs 109.65 crore. Of this, Rs 77.20 crore was reportedly disbursed to identified land-affected persons, while Rs 32.45 crore remains unaccounted for and lacks supporting documentation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is already investigating the case. The ACB has arrested a former district land records and settlement officer in connection with the alleged misappropriation of compensation funds related to the 126-km stretch of the road. The deputy commissioner, two district horticulture officers, and the divisional forest officer have been placed under suspension.

The ambitious project runs close to the 20-km Line of Actual Control but has been a non-starter due to corruption, triggering a series of protests by various organisations. The investigation should be completed promptly, so that the project can begin on time.