Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 29 Dec: Thousands of Hindu devotees from the state and outside took part in the annual Dangoriya Baba Puja at the historic Dangoriya Mandir here in East Siang district on Saturday.

Besides puja, demonstration of Rajyoga meditation by members of the Iswariya Brahma Kumaris Bishwa Vidyalaya Institute was conducted, and a trade fair and food mela were organised at the venue.

The Dangoriya Baba Puja is celebrated on the last Saturday of every year to maintain unity and communal harmony. Devotees from Bihar, Odisha and Punjab, and south Indian states come to the Dangoriya Mandir to take part in the puja.

The East Siang district administration facilitated special counters to issue inner line permits to the tourists and devotees.

During the puja, the priests and devotees offer prayers to lord Shiva and perform ‘hawan’ for the wellbeing of the local people.

The historic Dangoriya Mandir is located at Raneghat, on the right bank of the Siang river.