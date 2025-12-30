ITANAGAR, 29 Dec: A youth, identified as 21-year-old Techi Siko, died after the two-wheeler she was riding met with an accident on the Hollongi road, near Mama Nursery, on Monday.

Siko was the daughter of Techi Tasso from Jullang village in Tarasso in Papum Pare district.

According to the police, the exact cause of the incident is uncertain.

Sources informed that the girl was taken to RK Mission Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.

A female who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler survived.