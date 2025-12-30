YUPIA, 29 Dec: Forty-seven Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) officers of the 2024 batch concluded a weeklong training programme at the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM) in Faridabad, Haryana, on 27 December.

The programme was designed to strengthen the officers’ understanding of public finance, administration, and governance through structured academic sessions and interactive engagements with experts.

The valedictory ceremony featured a vibrant cultural presentation led by Agam Komut, during which the probationers showcased the rich cultural diversity of Arunachal Pradesh through a musical performance, drawing appreciation from the faculty members and officials present.

Feedback speeches were delivered by Tumyir Badak, Toko Kacha Kacha, and Kemin Gamlin, who shared their learning experiences.

As a mark of respect and cultural exchange, a traditional Wancho shawl, symbolising the vibrant heritage of Arunachal, was presented to Project Director Varun Nayyar and his team during the valedictory session.

The batch was escorted to Faridabad under the leadership of ATI Deputy Director Sangey Tsering. (DIPRO)