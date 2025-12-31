ITANAGAR, 30 Dec: The Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) has vehemently condemned any form of persecution in India, and said that it stands in solidarity with the oppressed and victims of religious persecution.

“As we mark the occasion of the birth of Jesus (Christmas), let us continue to pray for the victims of religious persecution, and may god’s peace be with the nation,” said ACF president Tarh Miri in a statement.

The persecution of Christians in India isn’t a one-off incident; it is a growing concern, Miri said, and added that, “as Christians nationwide geared up for Christmas, it was disheartening to see religious extremists targeting them and disrupting church services in what should be a safe and democratic nation. India’s Constitution proudly upholds secularism, making these attacks all the more unacceptable.”

“India is not isolated from the world. With greater population, greater responsibilities are coming to India, and other countries look up to India as an international democratic figure. Yet, divisive forces like the Hindutva ideology, UCC, and anti-conversion bills are disturbing the citizens’ harmony in India,” the ACF chief said.

He said that “the most horrifying thing is the silence of the powers that be, allowing religious hate speeches and mass murder campaigns within their political jurisdictions. It is unthinkable, as a Christian and a citizen of India today, to be on the receiving end of religious persecution.”

When many of the country’s lawmakers, politicians and bureaucrats have studied in Christian institutions, it is unimaginable for Christians to be treated as minorities, marginalised and given step-motherly treatment, the ACF said.

Miri opined that “democracy must be shown both in the form of governance and a way of life.

“It must ensure personal freedom of expression, equality of all persons before the law, and freedom of all people from discrimination on grounds of religion, colour or race,” he said.