SEIJOSA, 31 Dec: A forest patrolling team led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Talo Dibo of the Rilloh Wildlife Range, under the Pakke Tiger Reserve, recently apprehended five persons in connection with the illegal setting of fire, felling of trees and sawing of timber inside the Papum Reserve Forest, which also forms part of the buffer zone of the Pakke Tiger Reserve.

The team seized two power chainsaws, one mobile phone, three machetes and the keys of a tractor, all of which were used in the commission of the offence.

The operation was carried out with the active participation of Special Tiger Protection Force personnel Nana Nabum and Radhe Nabum, Beat Guards Tama Tana, John Techi and Seba Techi, along with other supporting staff of the Rilloh Wildlife Range, at the Taching-Tamte area during routine forest patrolling.

The arrested persons were subsequently produced before the office of the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pakke Tiger Reserve, Seijosa.

Considering the nature of the offence, the Divisional Forest Officer, Dhawan Kumar Rawat, exercising powers under Section 54(4) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and Section 62(1) of the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891, compounded the offence after realisation of a penalty amount of ` 50,000 through e-Gras Challan on 26 December.

The Rilloh Wildlife Range forest personnel, under the guidance of RFO Talo Dibo, have been carrying out sustained drives to curb forest and wildlife offences.

In a similar operation conducted on 18 December 2024, three persons were arrested and three power chainsaws were seized from the same range.

Despite acute manpower constraints, with only one regular officer posted in the range, enforcement activities are being effectively carried out with the support of STPF personnel, Beat Guards, Anti-Poaching Squads and other contractual staff, reflecting the forest department’s strong resolve to protect forest and wildlife resources. (DIPRO)