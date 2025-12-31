Governor, CDS meet on security

ITANAGAR, 31 Dec: Governor K.T Parnaik called on Vice President of India Chandrapuram Ponnusami Radhakrishnan at New Delhi on Wednesday and apprised him of the security dynamics of the northern states, particularly Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, Parnaik also apprised the Vice President of the progress made in the fields of education, health, and social welfare of the people of Arunachal.

The Governor shared an overview of the state’s steady and inclusive development, while highlighting the Arunachal Pradesh government’s unwavering commitment to contributing meaningfully to the national vision of Viksit Bharat (developed India). He said this effort is guided by the state’s localized and people-centric roadmap of Viksit Arunachal.

“The focus is on balanced growth, improved connectivity, human development, and equal opportunities for all sections of society,” he said.

The Governor also shared with pride about the vibrant spirit of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh, noting their growing engagement in entrepreneurship, their deep-rooted respect for art and culture, and their strong sense of nationalism. He said that the energy, creativity, and discipline of the younger generation are emerging as key drivers of the state’s transformation and future leadership.

The Governor presented the Vice President with a copy of ‘Orchids of Arunachal Pradesh,’ a meticulously compiled, visually rich, and comprehensive reference work. The book showcases the extraordinary diversity of orchid species found in the state, many of which are rare, endemic, and of global botanical significance, symbolizing Arunachal Pradesh’s rich natural heritage and its commitment to conservation and ecological stewardship.

The Governor invited the Vice President to visit Arunachal Pradesh, and he accepted.

During his official visit to New Delhi, K.T Parnaik also met the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, on Wednesday. The meeting focused on key national security issues, with particular attention to Arunachal Pradesh, including the Vibrant Border Village Programme, the Agnipath scheme, and the implementation of Sadbhavana projects in border areas.

During the interaction, the Governor underscored the immense potential of the youth of Arunachal Pradesh and emphasized the need to provide them with greater opportunities for induction into the armed forces. He highlighted that such engagement would not only strengthen national security but also empower the younger generation through discipline, skill development, and a spirit of service to the nation.

The Governor appreciated the close coordination between the state government and the armed forces in accelerating development in frontier villages along the international border, ensuring that growth and security progress hand in hand. He also emphasized the importance of theatre commands and the continued strengthening of the operational and combat capabilities of the Indian armed forces. (Lok Bhavan)