GalleryState News January 3, 2026 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Eight judo players from Arunachal Pradesh, accompanied by an official, departed for Ludhiana, Punjab, on Thursday to participate in the 69th National School Games 2025-26 (U-14), scheduled to be held from 5 to 11 January. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR JNC hostellers surviving on two meals a day OIL signs agreement for phop graphite and vanadium block in Yazali India has every right to defend its people when it comes to ‘bad neighbours’: EAM Guv stresses on balanced, inclusive dev approach for Arunachal Modi govt could give neither clean water, nor clean air: Kharge SDS Jamwal appointed Arunachal DGP