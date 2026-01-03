[ Badak Yomgam ]

Recent exploratory qualitative research conducted within Yomcha circle of West Siang district hasidentified Bome Uru (Yomcha Cave) as a premier geo-heritage treasure for Arunachal Pradesh. This karst cave system holds high-value potential for sustainable tourism, provided it is managed through a strategic partnership that balances economic aspirations with environmental and cultural sensitivity.

This study was made possible through the administrative guidance and technical support of West Siang District Tourism Officer Dikchu Raji, whose office ensured that the research objectives aligned with regional development goals. Equally vital was the cooperation and consent of Senken Likar Yomcha, the primary landowner and custodian of the site, whose stewardship allowed for intensive ethnographic fieldwork and observations necessary to document this unique landscape.

The research confirms that Bome Uru is an extremely fragile environment characterised by a stable microclimate that is highly sensitive to human-caused pressure. Findings indicate that the cave’s geo-heritage value is tied to the pristine condition of its formations, which could be compromised by overcrowding or improper management. To protect the site, the research proposes a low-volume, high-value strategy. This includes a strict daily visitor quota of no more than 50 people to maintain the cave’s natural state. To support local livelihoods despite these necessary limits, the framework suggests a premium pricing strategy and a geo-preservation fee to fund continuous conservation and community welfare.

The study highlights that management must be rooted in traditional conservation ethics and customary laws, ensuring that the site is treated with the reverence it deserves as a heritage asset. Infrastructure within the fragile zone must adhere to low-impact design principles, which prioritise the use of locally sourced materials like bamboo and non-invasive lighting over permanent landowner and serve as a lead custodian alongside the village council and the DTO’s office. This trust ensures that the landowner and the local community remain the primary co-managers and beneficiaries, merging traditional wisdom with modern research to create a sustainable future for the people of Yomcha.

NB: The comprehensive research findings and the proposed strategic action plan for Bome Uru have been formally submitted to the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh for review and potential implementation. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)