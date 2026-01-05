NAMSAI, 4 Jan: Canadian endurance cyclist and former four-time 24-hr world champion Cory Wallace won the MTB Northeast International Challenge 2025, widely acclaimed as the world’s longest and toughest one-day mountain biking race, by clocking a new world record of 12 hours, 29 minutes and 55 seconds.

The gruelling race commenced from Dirak Gate in the midnight of 30 December and covered a 303-km route from Namsai to Kaho, the first village of India, pushing riders to the limits of physical endurance and mental resilience.

Wallace finished ahead of Manmohan Singh of team Army Adventure Wings (AAW/India), who secured the first runner-up position, while Raman Manhas, also representing the Indian Army, finished second runner-up.

In the men’s elite 150-km category, Akshay Kumar from AAW, India emerged victorious, followed by Achyut K from Nepal as first runner-up and Ananda Jana as second runner-up.

In the junior boys’ (U-18) category, Dekkar Lendo from Arunachal Pradesh claimed the title, followed by Sawgat Achhimi from Nepal and Kevin Lyngdoh from Meghalaya at second and the third position, respectively.

In the women’s elite category, Nane Mega from Arunachal claimed the top honour, while Kasturee Doley from Assam finished second.

The masters 35+ category was won by Krashanvendra Singh Yadav from the Indian Military Academy, while Joseng Marak from Meghalaya and Pratap Singh Rawat finished second and third, respectively.

In the non-MTB 150-km (female) category, Usha Khanal from Nepal emerged the winner.

The closing ceremony was attended by Women & Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul and Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin.

Earlier, the event had been inaugurated by Sports & Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini in the presence of Prem Singh Rawat, head of project, THDC India Limited.

Race director Ijum Gadi informed that, out of 53 cyclists, only four riders could “conquer” the MTB challenge. Cyclists from 15 states and three countries participated in the event.