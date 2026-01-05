AGARTALA, 4 Jan: The North East Youth Congress Coordination Committee (NEYCCC) held a ‘mashaal’ procession here in Tripura on Sunday, demanding justice for late Anjel Chakma, who died in a racially-motivated attack in Dehradun recently.

The team, led by NEYCCC chairman Tarh Johny,who is also the general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress, met the victim’s family and assured them of all possible support in fighting for justice for Chakma.

Addressing the media during the procession, Johny said incidents of racial discrimination and attacks on people of the Northeast have long been an issue prevailing in the country.

“People racially abuse our people by looking at the physical structure, and use different slang languages which should be stopped at any cost,” he said, adding that “such things have differentiated our people from the mainland states.”

He said that such divisive activities are rooted in the BJP/RSS ideology. Citing the example of the recent attack on Christians during Christmas, he accused the BJP of creating divisions on the basis of caste, creed, religions, and regions.