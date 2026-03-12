Bill to regulate teachers’ transfers passed in Assembly

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Education minister P.D Sona hailed the passing of the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2026 as an important step towards the rationalization of the transfer and posting of teachers in the state.

Replying to the discussion on the bill, the minister said it would provide equal opportunities for everyone to avail transfer and posting without political intervention.

“The transfer and posting of employees in the education department, particularly teachers, will be carried out using artificial intelligence based on the data of employees available with the department. No political or bureaucratic intervention will be allowed,” said the minister.

He said rationalization of teacher transfers would now be possible. “Our main aim is to ensure that teachers are properly distributed across all schools. In the long run, it will immensely benefit students, especially those from far-flung areas,” added P. D Sona.

He further warned that anyone trying to interfere in the policy using political influence would not be tolerated. “If a person tries to get a transfer by bringing a UO note, it will be marked in their service records,” warned the minister.

However, he urged people not to expect overnight changes just because the bill has been passed. “Just because the bill has been passed, people should not expect that teachers will immediately be available in their schools. A process has begun and it will take some time to fully implement it. There may be some glitches too, but we will correct them and move ahead,” he added.

Earlier, MLAs Topin Ete, Toko Tatung, Jikke Tako, Nabam Vivek, Pani Taram, Oken Tayeng and Wanglin Lowangdong participated in the discussion and made several suggestions for improving the bill.

Later, the house passed the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2026 unanimously through a voice vote.

Quotes of the Day

# Verbal commitment chahte hai, so this is our commitment: CM Pema Khandu, while informing MLA Thangwang Wangham that top priority will be given to the construction of the Longding-Nokjan road under CRF.

# Ground reality kuch alag hai: MLA Laisam Simai, while speaking about the boundary dispute with neighbouring Assam in his assembly constituency.

# A FIFA-standard football stadium is coming up at Hollongi: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kento Jini.

# Nanotechnology se jo rasta bana, sab kharab ho gaya: MLA Wanglam Sawin, while participating in a short-duration discussion on the pathetic condition of roads constructed using nanotechnology in Arunachal Pradesh.

# Out of the 42 roads constructed using nanotechnology, only five succeeded, and the rest failed: RWD Minister P. D Sona.

# Bameng ko volleyball ground b nahi diya sports department: MLA Kumar Waii speaking during question hour.

# Koi UO note lekar transfer aur posting ke liye aayega, toh unka service book mein entry hoga: Education Minister P.D Sona, while replying to the discussion on the Arunachal Pradesh Transfer and Posting of Employees of Education Department (Regulation and Management) Bill, 2026.