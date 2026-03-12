ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: Governor K.T Parnaik stressed the crucial role of tour operator organizations in the state in developing sustainable, responsible, and community-based tourism while enhancing the overall experience of visitors.

He said that they should focus on sustainable tourism practices, community participation, and development of adventure tourism, skill training, and strategic promotion. “These initiatives will boost tourism and also create employment opportunities, preserve the rich cultural heritage, and ensure balanced development across Arunachal Pradesh,” he said.

The governor shared these views while interacting with representatives of the North East India Tourism Confederation and the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association at Lok Bhavan here Wednesday.

The governor stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly tourism practices to safeguard the fragile Himalayan environment of the state. At the same time, he encouraged operators to actively promote homestays and village tourism so that local communities directly benefit from tourism activities and become partners in the sector’s growth.

Highlighting the state government’s vision, the governor said that Arunachal Pradesh is committed to strengthening its tourism-based economy in a responsible manner while preserving its forests, rivers, culture, and heritage for future generations. He observed that the state possesses immense potential for trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, wildlife tourism, and mountain expeditions. He advised tour operators to design innovative adventure packages, develop new trekking routes, and train local guides to attract both domestic and international adventure enthusiasts.

“Expanding trekking and expedition opportunities in remote areas will help boost tourism and create meaningful employment for local youth,” he said.

The governor also underscored the importance of capacity building and skill development in the tourism sector. He suggested that tour operator organizations should regularly organize training programmes for guides, drivers, homestay owners, and hospitality workers to improve service standards.

Additionally, he advised tour operators to collaborate with government agencies in promoting Arunachal Pradesh through digital marketing, participation in travel fairs, influencer campaigns, and well-curated tour packages to attract a wider range of visitors.

North East India Tourism Confederation vice president Tsering Wange along with the members of Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operators Association Yomjum Yomgam and Menbi Riddi attended the meeting. (Lok Bhavan)