[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 11 Mar: The Rural Works Department (RWD) has informed that a total of 146 roads and 54 bridges are yet to be completed under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Arunachal Pradesh. Replying to a question from MLA Laisam Simai in the ongoing budget session of the state legislative assembly, the department informed that under Stage I, 45 roads and 19 long-span bridges (LSBs) remain incomplete, while under Stage III, 101 roads and 34 LSBs have not been completed.

With 18 incomplete road projects, Kra Daadi tops the list, followed by Longding (17), Papum Pare (17), Kurung Kumey (14), Upper Subansiri (12) and Lower Siang (9).

In terms of bridges, Kra Daadi has the highest number of incomplete bridges (9), followed by Upper Subansiri (7), Kurung Kumey (6) and Lower Dibang Valley (5). The department informed that several measures are being taken to complete these pending projects.

“Regular review meetings at the circle and state levels are being conducted. Notices are being issued to defaulting contractors and penalties are being imposed wherever applicable. Revalidation/extension of time (EoT) in deserving cases, as per contract conditions, is being granted and close monitoring is being done through field inspections. Facilitation of fund release and clearance of pending bills is also being undertaken to avoid work stoppage,” the department added.

Further, action has been initiated for re-tendering in chronically defaulting cases. The RWD also informed that the state government has provided necessary gap funding in selected cases to facilitate the completion of sick or incomplete projects.