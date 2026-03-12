RONO HILLS, 11 Mar: The department of Geography of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) bade farewell to prof. Tomo Riba, a pioneer faculty member, on his retirement from the university, at function held here on Wednesday.

Prof. Gibji Nimasow highlighted prof. Riba’s invaluable contributions to the department, stating that “Prof. Tomo Riba has been a guiding force for the department of Geography. His dedication to teaching, research, and mentorship has greatly enriched the academic environment of the department.”

Dean of the faculty of environmental sciences prof. Sailajananda Saikia, lauded prof. Riba’s commitment to academic excellence and institution building. He remarked that prof. Riba’s contributions to geography education and his role in strengthening the academic culture at Rajiv Gandhi University will always be remembered.

Prof. Nishamani Kar described prof. Riba as a dedicated academician and a humble colleague who has inspired many through his sincerity and commitment.”

Prof. S.K Patnaik noted that “his discipline, professionalism, and passion for teaching have set a benchmark for younger faculty members.”

Prof. N.C Singh recalled prof. Riba’s supportive nature and collaborative spirit, stating that “his calm leadership and thoughtful guidance have always strengthened teamwork within the department.”

Prof Tage Rupa added that “his mentorship has played an important role in shaping many students and research scholars.”

Representing the alumni community, RGU joint registrar Dr. David Pertin highlighted prof. Riba’s role in shaping generations of geographers. He stated that “Prof Tomo Riba has been a pillar of the department whose mentorship and guidance have profoundly influenced the academic and professional journeys of many alumni.”

Eminent alumnus and renowned social activist Vijay Sonam also shared his reflections, noting “Prof Riba’s humility, wisdom, and dedication to students have left an enduring impression on all of us who had the privilege to learn under him.”

Representing the PhD research scholars of the department of Geography Himadri Dutta said that “A teacher’s responsibility does not end in classrooms; it continues in society. He reminds us that education is not merely about degrees or publications but about becoming a better human being. For many of us, he is not just a teacher; he is a mentor who genuinely cares about his students.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Riba briefly shared his academic and administrative journey. He thanked colleagues, alumni, research scholars, students and staff for their support and encouraged the department to continue striving for academic excellence and innovation.

Born in 1961in Disi village of Basar in the present day Leparada district, prof. Riba began his journey from a humble shifting cultivator’s family. From the quiet hills of his village school to the highest office of a university, his life reflects the power of perseverance and the transformative strength of education. After completing his early education in Basar and higher secondary from Aalo, he pursued his graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat in 1982. His passion for geography and the environment led him to complete his post-graduation from North Eastern Hill University, Shillong in 1985.

Later, he earned his BEd in 1989 and completed his PhD from then Arunachal University (now Rajiv Gandhi University) in 1997.

He served as an Assistant Teacher in various schools, nurturing young minds and shaping the foundation of education in the region. His dedication then brought him to Rajiv Gandhi University in 1992 as a lecturer. Through years of sincere service and leadership, he rose to become a professor in 2009, serving the university for more than three decades.

During his illustrious career, prof. Riba has held numerous key positions that reflect his extraordinary capability and trust placed in him by the academic community.

He served as head of the department of geography, Dean of the faculty of environmental sciences, the first Dean of students’ welfare, hostel warden, Director of Distance Education, first Chief Vigilance Officer, first Coordinator of Outreach Programs, Coordinator of Women Technology Park, Controller of Examinations, Finance Officer, Registrar and finally becoming the first Vice Chancellor of the very first state university of the state.

Prof. Riba is presently serving as Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat.

He also served as a visiting professor at the Research Institute for Humanity and Nature in Kyoto, Japan and later at Kyoto University. His global engagements demonstrate that knowledge from the hills of Arunachal can speak meaningfully to the world. His contributions extend beyond academia. He served as a consultant with the International Labour Organization and the United Nations Drug Control Programme.

Currently, he is also the president of Bharatiya Shiksha Mandal of Arunachal Pradesh and member of State Environmental Impact Assessment.