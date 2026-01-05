ITANAGAR, 4 Jan: Keyi Panyor Football Club (KPFC) Junior won the 4th edition of the Yachuli Constituency Football Trophy after a thrilling final decided by penalties at the Yachuli general ground, captivating a packed crowd of football lovers.

KPFC Junior took an early lead when Tadar Rilo found the net in the 2nd minute. KP United FC responded swiftly as Kyoda Mark equalised in the 6th minute, and the tightly contested encounter ended 1-1 at the conclusion of regulation time.

To determine the winner, seven minutes of additional time were played, during which both teams scored once again. The extra-time phase ended 1-1, taking the overall score to 2-2. With no decisive breakthrough even after extra time, the championship was ultimately decided through a penalty shootout.

Displaying exceptional composure and determination, KPFC Jr edged past KP United FC 4-3 in the penalty shootout, thereby lifting the championship trophy.

For his outstanding performance in the final, Kyoda Mark (KPFC Jr) was adjudged the player of the match, while Toko Takar (KPFC Jr) received the best goalkeeper award for his consistent and match-winning efforts throughout the tournament. Tadar Rilo (KP United FC) emerged the top scorer of the tournament with four goals, further underlining his attacking brilliance.

The tournament also witnessed the rise of promising young talents. The emerging players of the tournament were Neelam Tekhi, Licha Pol, Dohu Techir, and Donik Taja.

The final match was witnessed by, among others, Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman Neelam John, and Pitapool ZPM Nabam Piju.