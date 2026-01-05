The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha spent less than 30 percent of their time this year on legislative business, including the discussion and passage of bills, according to PRS Legislative, a legislative think tank. Last year, the Parliament passed 31 bills, including modifications to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), 2005, which led to protests by the opposition.

During the 18th Lok Sabha’s term, 42 bills have been introduced in the Parliament, of which only 26 percent, or 11 bills, were referred to parliamentary committees for detailed scrutiny. Such reduced time spent discussing the country’s important legislative business reflects a lack of commitment to parliamentary processes. This time should have been used for meaningful debate and careful examination of legislation, as the implications of these laws are long-lasting.

The amendments to MGNREGA not only involved a name change but also significant changes in the funding pattern, which are likely to impact the programme’s implementation. Several bills have been passed without adequate debate, expert input, or scrutiny. One may question what the Parliament and the government are tasked to do if opposition voices are curtailed and legislative business is rushed through in such limited time, pointing to a weakening of the Parliament as an institution.