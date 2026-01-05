KANUBARI, 4 Jan: Farmers, farmwomen, and rural youths participated in a two-day awareness programme on the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 (VB-G RAM G), organised at Mopakhat village in Kanubari block by the Longding Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) from 3-4 January.

The programme was conducted with the objective of sensitising the participants to the newly enacted legislation, which enhances the statutory guarantee of rural wage employment from 100 to 125 days per financial year.

Addressing the gathering, agriculture extension specialist Dr B Shrishailam elaborated the salient features, objectives, and implementation framework of the VB-G RAM G Act. He highlighted the significance of legal employment guarantees in ensuring income stability, improving rural resilience, and encouraging community participation in the creation of durable assets such as farm ponds, soil and water conservation structures, rural roads, and infrastructure supporting agriculture and allied sectors.

Horticulture scientist Vikas emphasised the role of the Act in strengthening agriculture- and horticulture-based livelihoods. He explained how convergence of employment programmes with farming, horticulture, and natural resource management activities can enhance productivity, diversify income sources, and generate long-term benefits for rural households.

The programme included interactive technical sessions, group discussions, and a question-and-answer session, during which participants were informed about eligibility criteria, nature of permissible works, wage payment mechanisms, and provisions related to timely employment.

The programme concluded with a call for greater community involvement and coordination with local institutions to effectively utilise the opportunities provided under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025.

The Anjaw KVK also organised a programme on the VB-G RAM G Act, aimed at sensitising farmers and farmwomen to the key features and implications of the newly proposed legislation.

A total of 23 farmers and farmwomen participated in the programme, which focused on creating awareness about VB-G RAM G Bill, 2025 – a landmark initiative intended to replace the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Resource persons elaborated the bill’s key features, including increased employment, under which workdays have been expanded from 100 to 125 days; seasonal adjustments, under which a 60-day pause in public works during peak agricultural season has been introduced to ensure adequate labour availability for farming activities; and modernisation, which emphasises on rural infrastructure development and sustainable livelihoods.