KOLKATA, 4 Jan: The Northeast integration rally began its journey from Kolkata (WB) on 4 January, setting the tone for a month-long initiative aimed at strengthening regional integration and people-to-people ties across the Northeastern states.

The inaugural session was attended by a wide range of public representatives, professionals, cultural figures, and civil society members. Among those present were MLA AL Hek, Dumdum Municipal Corporation Vice Chairperson Lopamudra Dutta Choudhury, and others.

Speakers praised the initiative, describing it as a small but meaningful step that could grow into a larger movement for unity and understanding. Many shared personal and professional links with the Northeastern states, underlining the importance of sustained engagement between regions. The next leg of the rally will be held in Malda.

A cultural highlight of the event was a performance by K Bobin, who rendered the official title song of the rally.

During the session, speakers reiterated the rally’s objectives, which include promoting infrastructure development, expanding economic opportunities, encouraging cultural exchange, and deepening people-to-people engagement across states.

The rally also received a warm welcome at Panihati in Kolkata, where members of Udayer Pathe greeted the participants and expressed support for the Northeast integration rally and its objectives.

The rally’s pre-launch ceremony had been held on 24 December, 2025, at The Countryside Retreat in Lamshang, Imphal, formally marking the start of preparations for the 2026 edition.

Built around the central theme of peace, progress, and prosperity, the Northeast integration rally aims to draw attention to development, connectivity, and social cohesion across the region.

The rally is scheduled to conclude on 4 February.