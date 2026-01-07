NAMSAI, 6 Jan: The Industries Department of the state government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Niumhi Foundation, organised an awareness programme on the PM Vishwakarma scheme here on Tuesday to create awareness among local artisans, entrepreneurs, and beneficiaries about various MSME schemes and support systems.

MSME Assistant Director (Itanagar), Satish Kumar delivered a detailed presentation on the MSME schemes and activities during the programme. He encouraged the participants to think innovatively while entering the market, and stressed the importance of understanding demand and supply chains.

Emphasising on quality, he said that “there should be no compromise on product standards, as sustainability in business depends largely on quality.”

He also informed the participants that loans of up to Rs 50 lakh are available for the manufacturing sector and up to Rs 20 lakh for the service sector under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, and highlighted the role of PMS schemes in marketing support.

MSME expert and project consultant for the PM Vishwakarma scheme, Diksha Nanda Bora, spoke on entrepreneurship development, branding, and marketing.

Bora advised the participants to prepare catalogues of local products and promote them on online platforms to reach wider markets. He highlighted the importance of branding and creating a unique identity for products. He also emphasised the importance of packaging for product safety, quality, and visual appeal, and stated that proper labelling with complete product information is essential.

Namsai Deputy Director of Industries Nondo Doka presented a brief on the objectives of the awareness programme.

Bank of Baroda branch manager Chow Enseng Mancheykyun spoke on financial literacy, banking facilities, and insurance schemes.

He explained the benefits of schemes such as the PM Bima Suraksha Yojana and other insurance-related initiatives available for entrepreneurs and workers.

CP Namchoom Polytechnic College Principal Suresh Kumar highlighted skill training under the PM Vishwakarma scheme and encouraged the artisans and entrepreneurs to remain updated on schemes and government initiatives.

CP Namchoon Polytechnic has been designated as one of the training centres under the PM Vishwakarma scheme.

The technical sessions focused on entrepreneurship development, marketing, packaging, financial literacy, and government schemes.

During the interactive session, the attendees got their doubts regarding various schemes and initiativescleared. An Udyam registration and QR code generation desk was also set up at the venue to facilitate on-the-spot registration of beneficiaries. (DIPRO)