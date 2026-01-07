JOTE, 6 Jan: A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Arunachal Pradesh and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) was signed at the NIT campus here on Tuesday.

The MoU is aimed at fostering collaboration in the areas of standardisation, quality systems, student engagement, and capacity building, with focus on integrating standard education and promoting quality culture among future engineers and technologists.

The MoU was signed in the presence of NIT Director Prof Mohan V Aware, Registrar Dr Rajen Pudur, Dean (R&D) Dr Utpal Kumar Saha, and Training and Placement Head Prof Mihir Kumar Shome. The BIS was represented by its Deputy Director General Dr Meenakshi Ganesan, GHBO Guwahati Branch Head Shouvik Chanda, Standard Promotional Officer Jishnu Das, and standard activity consultant Mrityunjoy Das.