Seppa, 6 Jan: A participatory rural appraisal (PRA) exercise was conducted at Nepuwa village under the Seppa West Assembly constituency in East Kameng district on Monday.

The exercise witnessed active participation of multiple line departments, including the Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Department, the Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Department, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission, the Power Department, and the Integrated Child Development Services, along with the residents of Nepuwa village.

Various PRA activities, such as transect walks, social mapping, and resource mapping were carried out to gather primary data and community-based inputs. The exercise enabled the identification of existing resources, socioeconomic conditions, infrastructure gaps, community aspirations, and potential areas for sustainable development. Housing patterns and resource availability were also surveyed to support comprehensive planning.

Based on the findings of the PRA exercise, a model village development plan will be prepared through inter-departmental convergence, ensuring coordinated and holistic development of the village.

The programme was attended by Papu Valley ZPM Demo Cheri, who assured of his full cooperation and support for the successful implementation of the pilot model village initiative. (DIPRO)